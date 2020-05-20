New DNA testing supports murder conviction in 1993 Sioux City case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Recent DNA testing seemingly upholds Matthew Hallum's conviction for the rape and murder of a Sioux City teenager 27 years ago.

DNA from a sperm fraction found in a rectal swab collected from Tanya Rubottom during her autopsy was 15.7 billion times more likely to be from Hallum than from someone else, according to a lab report filed May 11. The report said there was "very strong support" for its findings, the highest level on a scale the lab uses to classify the likelihood ratio of its statistical results.

A Woodbury County District Court jury found Hallum, now 58, guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree sexual abuse for the 1993 rape and strangling death of 15-year-old Rubottom in a Sioux City apartment. He is currently serving a life prison sentence without the possibility of parole. First Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell said Hallum testified during his 1997 trial that he never had sexual contact with Rubottom.

"This should be the definitive proof that Hallum committed the sexual assault and the murder," said Campbell, who prosecuted Hallum.

Carlos Medina was acquitted of murder at a separate trial and was found guilty of two misdemeanor assault charges.