New DNA testing supports murder conviction in 1993 Sioux City case

SIOUX CITY -- Recent DNA testing seemingly upholds Matthew Hallum's conviction for the rape and murder of a Sioux City teenager 27 years ago.
DNA from a sperm fraction found in a rectal swab collected from Tanya Rubottom during her autopsy was 15.7 billion times more likely to be from Hallum than from someone else, according to a lab report filed May 11. The report said there was "very strong support" for its findings, the highest level on a scale the lab uses to classify the likelihood ratio of its statistical results.
A Woodbury County District Court jury found Hallum, now 58, guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree sexual abuse for the 1993 rape and strangling death of 15-year-old Rubottom in a Sioux City apartment. He is currently serving a life prison sentence without the possibility of parole. First Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell said Hallum testified during his 1997 trial that he never had sexual contact with Rubottom.
"This should be the definitive proof that Hallum committed the sexual assault and the murder," said Campbell, who prosecuted Hallum.
Carlos Medina was acquitted of murder at a separate trial and was found guilty of two misdemeanor assault charges.
The Iowa State Public Defender's Special Defense Unit, Wrongful Conviction Division, sought the review of the case through a U.S. Department of Justice grant to review old Iowa cases that involved microscopic hair evaluations. The grant enables the use of modern DNA testing methods that could shed new light on old cases. The Justice Department grant resulted from statements given by some FBI experts who said that the FBI previously had exaggerated the ability to identify people using hair sample analysis.
Bedding and clothing belonging to Rubottom and Hallum that was collected as evidence during the 1993 investigation and vaginal, rectal and oral swabs collected at Rubottom's autopsy were submitted for the latest testing.
Though hair was observed on some of the bedding, it was not tested after Hallum's DNA was found on the rectal swab, assistant state public defender Erica Nichols Cook said.
Campbell said DNA testing was done on vaginal and oral swabs prior to Hallum's trial, but the FBI couldn't develop a DNA profile from the samples. Campbell said some hairs found at the crime scene were studied during the investigation, but they couldn't be linked to anyone and were not introduced as evidence at trial.
Nichols Cook said she couldn't comment on whether her office will continue to review Hallum's case.
Campbell said Hallum's case is the third from Woodbury County that has been reviewed with new DNA testing. In each one, the new tests confirmed the jury's guilty finding.
Nichols Cook said there has never been an Iowa case in which new DNA testing exonerated a person who had been convicted, but that won't deter her office's efforts.
"We're going to keep looking for cases where science has improved and DNA testing can be done," she said.
