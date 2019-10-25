LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Fremont, Nebraska, lawyer has been chosen to fill a vacant district judge position in the 6th Judicial District, which includes a number of northeast Nebraska counties.
Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday appointed Bryan Meismer to the position, which has been vacant since District Judge Paul Vaughan's May 31 resignation.
You have free articles remaining.
Meismer, 45, most recently served as the public defender in Butler and Colfax counties. He was an associate attorney in a Fremont law firm from 2002-18. Meismer received a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Nebraska-Kearney and his law degree from Creighton University.
The 6th District includes Dakota, Burt, Cedar, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston and Washington counties. The primary place of office for the new judge will be in either Dakota, Dixon or Cedar county.