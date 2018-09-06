WEST POINT, Neb. -- Two men charged with murder for the death of a Rosalie, Nebraska, man have been given new trial dates.
Jody Olson now is scheduled to stand trial on Jan. 14, and his son Derek Olson's trial was rescheduled to March 11. A judge last month denied a prosecution request to join their cases and try them together.
Jody Olson, 49, and Derek Olson, 29, both of Oakland, Nebraska, each have pleaded not guilty in Cuming County District Court to second-degree murder, accessory to a felony, use of a weapon to commit a felony and first-degree arson in connection with the March 10, 2017, death of Ernest Warnock, whose body was found in the burned rubble of his home the following day. Derek Olson also is charged with cruelty to an animal.
Derek Olson had been scheduled to stand trial Nov. 13, but his attorney, Thomas Donner, of West Point, had asked for a continuance because the depositions of witnesses have not been completed. Jody Olson's trial had been scheduled for July, but it was delayed until after the judge decided whether the father and son would stand trial together.
According to court documents, Derek and Jody Olson and Becky Weitzenkamp were at Warnock's rural Rosalie home to retrieve property belonging to Weitzenkamp. A fight broke out, and Warnock stabbed Jody Olson in the arm before Derek Olson stabbed Warnock several times in the neck and head and hit him in the head with a ball peen hammer, court documents said.
Weitzenkamp was accused of buying a can of lighter fluid and driving Derek Olson to Warnock's home to set the house on fire after Warnock's death. A dog trapped inside the house died in the fire.
An autopsy found that Warnock, 64, had died of his injuries before his home was set on fire.
Weitzenkamp, 42, of Oakland, pleaded guilty in February to one count of accessory to a felony and is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 4.
Jenna Merrill, 32, of Oakland, has pleaded not guilty to accessory to a felony for allegedly providing false information to authorities. Her trial is scheduled for Nov. 13.