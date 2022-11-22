New trial request denied by judge in Lake Park murder case

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A judge has denied a new trial for a Sioux City woman found guilty of strangling a woman to death inside her Lake Park, Iowa, home.

District Judge Shayne Mayer issued the ruling Friday, overruling two defense motions for a new trial for Allison Decker, whom Mayer found guilty in June of first-degree murder, third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree theft for the Dec. 21, 2020, death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman.

Decker, 27, had waived her right to a jury trial, and Mayer heard the case during a five-day trial in May in Dickinson County District Court.

After the trial, defense attorney Edward Bjornstad filed the motions for new trial because of insufficient evidence in the trial and also because, he said, new evidence had been discovered.

Evidence and testimony at trial revealed that Justice Berntson and Bastman had been using the belt to administer heroin, and they began arguing. The argument then turned into a physical altercation between Decker and Bastman. Berntson testified he handed the belt to Decker and left the room as Decker was strangling Bastman with it. Statements and social media messages Decker sent to friends also linked her to the murder.

Becker and Berntson then stole electronics and other household and personal items from the house.

Hearings on Bjornstad's motions were conducted in August and October, and Mayer, in a written ruling, said the defense had failed to put forth any admissible evidence that had not previously been considered and there is still substantial evidence against Decker.

"Nothing in defendant's motions or offers of proof has changed the court's view of this case," Mayer said in her ruling.

Decker faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. A sentencing date has yet to be set.

Four days after Bastman's body was found, police spotted Berntson driving Bastman's missing rental car in Sioux City. A vehicle pursuit ensued, and Berntson, who gave an Elk Point, South Dakota, address at the time, was arrested after crashing the car.

Berntson and Decker both later were found in possession of property belonging to Bastman and her family.

Berntson, 25, also was charged with first-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to attempted murder in exchange for agreeing to testify against Decker. He was sentenced in June to 25 years in prison and must serve 17.5 years before he's eligible for parole.