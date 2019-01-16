SIOUX CITY -- A type of credit card skimmer previously unseen in Sioux City was discovered inside a local convenience store Tuesday.
A worker at Cubby's, 4200 York St., found the device attached to the face of a card reader at a cash register after trying to help a customer who was having trouble using the reader.
Skimmers have been found on area gas pumps and ATM machines in the past, but never on a card reader inside a store, said Sioux City police Lt. Chris Groves. The skimmer, which looks like the face of the actual reader, was attached to the front of the store's reader. The skimmer popped off when the clerk began to inspect the reader.
"It looks exactly like the real thing," Groves said. "It can happen anywhere one of these machines is located."
Skimmers read information from customers' debit or credit cards, and criminals then use that information to create new cards to make fraudulent purchases on the owner's account. When a card is inserted or swiped, account information is stored on the device, which criminals later retrieve or access remotely through a wireless device to download the information.
Groves said the skimmer found Tuesday appeared to be the type that must be retrieved, and police believe that customers who used it are not at risk because the device was found before the information could be downloaded from it.
Groves said no Cubby's employees are suspected of installing the device, and other stores could be targeted by the thieves.
The type of skimmer found Tuesday can be popped onto the card reader in just seconds after a clerk has been distracted. Groves said that when paying for their purchase, customers should take a look at the card reader and feel it before inserting or swiping their card. If the customer feels a lip or molded edge, gently tug on the face of the reader. If a skimmer has been installed, it should easily pop off.
Groves advised consumers to continually monitor their bank and credit card statements for unauthorized transactions that may indicate their card's information has been stolen.