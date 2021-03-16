New York man accused of trying to falsely claim $130K in unclaimed property in Nebraska

Nabegh said the case was referred to the Nebraska Attorney General's Office and, in turn, the State Patrol; and the documents were sent to the state's Crime Lab for testing.

He said six fingerprints were found on the documents. Five of them were employees at the Treasurer's Office. The sixth allegedly belonged to Hinds.

Nabegh said the person posing as Drewel used an email address and phone number that tracked back to Brooklyn, where Hinds lives.

And relatives who saw the driver's license said it wasn't Drewel's photo.

Based on the investigation, the Attorney General's Office has charged Hinds with second-degree forgery, identity theft and attempted theft by deception, all felonies.

A warrant was issued for his arrest late last month.

According to New York prison records, Hinds served eight years of a 10- to 20-year sentence before being discharged from parole in 2020 on grand larceny and forgery charges.