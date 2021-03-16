New York man accused of trying to falsely claim $130K in unclaimed property in Nebraska

A New York man is wanted in Nebraska for allegedly trying to claim $130,000 that wasn't his from the State Treasurer's Office.
In a strange twist, the rightful owner is himself a fugitive.
Walter Drewel fled the country to Ireland in 1990 after having been convicted of falsifying tax documents and is believed still to be living there, according to court records.
Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Pedram Nabegh alleged 44-year-old Curtis Ian Hinds of Brooklyn forged a notarization on a form and filed documents and the form with the treasurer's office using Drewel's identity in an attempt to access Drewel's funds, $129,907.85 in cash and $335.44 in other property.
In an affidavit to get a warrant for Hinds' arrest, Nabegh said in September 2018 the Division of Unclaimed Property received four documents in the mail in an effort to claim the money. Among them was a notarized form, a copy of a Nebraska driver's license and Social Security card for Drewel and a document listing Drewel's previous addresses.
Because Drewel is a fugitive, the Division of Unclaimed Property notified the U.S. Marshal's Office, which determined the notarized form had been forged and mostly likely not sent by Drewel, the investigator said.
Nabegh said the case was referred to the Nebraska Attorney General's Office and, in turn, the State Patrol; and the documents were sent to the state's Crime Lab for testing.
He said six fingerprints were found on the documents. Five of them were employees at the Treasurer's Office. The sixth allegedly belonged to Hinds.
Nabegh said the person posing as Drewel used an email address and phone number that tracked back to Brooklyn, where Hinds lives.
And relatives who saw the driver's license said it wasn't Drewel's photo.
Based on the investigation, the Attorney General's Office has charged Hinds with second-degree forgery, identity theft and attempted theft by deception, all felonies.
A warrant was issued for his arrest late last month.
According to New York prison records, Hinds served eight years of a 10- to 20-year sentence before being discharged from parole in 2020 on grand larceny and forgery charges.
In that case, Hinds and another man "oversaw an extensive enterprise in which they stole people's identities, opened fraudulent bank accounts in the victims' names, and transferred money from the victims' legitimate bank accounts to the fraudulent ones they controlled," the New York Supreme Court said in a decision in 2010.
