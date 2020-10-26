Newell firefighter gets 24 years for arson, fondling girl

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Newell, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 24 years in prison for setting a fire that destroyed three vacant buildings in Newell in 2017 and also having inappropriate contact with a young girl.

District Judge David Lester sentenced Brent Mack according to terms of a plea agreement, which also includes an arson case in Sac County. Mack, 26, pleaded guilty in Buena Vista County District Court in August to second-degree arson, lascivious acts with a child and two counts of indecent contact with a child.

Mack, who was a volunteer firefighter in Newell, intentionally set the fire on Sept. 13, 2017, in the 100 block of South Fulton Street in Newell. Mack's roommates told investigators he left home 30-45 minutes before the fire was reported, telling them he was reporting to a fire call. A key-cutting machine that was missing from one of the burned buildings was later recovered at Mack's previous home.