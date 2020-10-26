 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Newell firefighter gets 24 years for arson, fondling girl
View Comments

Newell firefighter gets 24 years for arson, fondling girl

{{featured_button_text}}

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Newell, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 24 years in prison for setting a fire that destroyed three vacant buildings in Newell in 2017 and also having inappropriate contact with a young girl.

Brent Alan Mack

Mack

District Judge David Lester sentenced Brent Mack according to terms of a plea agreement, which also includes an arson case in Sac County. Mack, 26, pleaded guilty in Buena Vista County District Court in August to second-degree arson, lascivious acts with a child and two counts of indecent contact with a child.

Mack, who was a volunteer firefighter in Newell, intentionally set the fire on Sept. 13, 2017, in the 100 block of South Fulton Street in Newell. Mack's roommates told investigators he left home 30-45 minutes before the fire was reported, telling them he was reporting to a fire call. A key-cutting machine that was missing from one of the burned buildings was later recovered at Mack's previous home.

Mack also fondled a girl who was under age 12 on separate occasions from January 2017 through July 2018 at a home in Newell.

Mack is charged in Sac County with setting fire to a corn crib in rural Nemaha on Aug. 19, 2019, so that he could help put it out. According to terms of his plea agreement, Mack will plead guilty to second-degree arson, and the 10-year prison sentence will be served at the same time as his arson sentence in the Buena Vista County case.

Firefighter pleads guilty to setting fire in Newell, indecent contact with child
Latest Woodbury County court report
Dakota Dunes teen sentenced to 5 years prison for assault
Woman pleads guilty to embezzling from Denison credit union
View Comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News