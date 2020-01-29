Newell man placed on probation for setting corn crib on fire

SAC CITY, Iowa -- A Newell, Iowa, man was placed on probation Wednesday after pleading guilty to intentionally setting a corn crib on fire so that a volunteer firefighter could help put out the blaze.

Alexander Lilly, 18, pleaded guilty in Sac County District Court to second-degree arson. District Judge Gina Badding gave Lilly a deferred judgment and placed him on probation for two years. As part of a plea agreement, charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and trespass causing damage were dismissed.

Lilly was charged with helping Brent Mack set fire Aug. 19 to the structure at 2531 180th St. in rural Nemaha so that Mack, who recently had joined the Nemaha Fire Department, could help put it out.

The corn crib was a total loss. No one was injured.

Authorities became suspicious when they learned Mack had reported the fire and was the first to arrive at the station even though he lived at least 15 minutes away. Lilly was ordered to pay $6,000 to the building owner jointly with Mack.