{{featured_button_text}}

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Newell, Iowa, woman faces more than three dozen charges after police found more than 600 stolen prescription pills in her vehicle.

Allison Lundgren, 30, is accused of breaking into numerous Storm Lake homes from December through October and stealing prescription drugs.

Newell firefighter facing additional arson charge from separate incident
Siouxland Crime & Courts

Newell firefighter facing additional arson charge from separate incident

She was arrested Friday after police executed a search warrant on her vehicle and found the pills hidden throughout the vehicle in unmarked prescription bottles and in prescription bottles belonging to other people. Police found 33 different medications with 30 of them requiring prescriptions and 19 of them designated as scheduled controlled substances. Among the drugs found were oxycodone and hydrocodone, both of which are opioid pain medications.

Lundgren faces 23 counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, eight counts of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, four counts of second-degree burglary and single counts of attempted second-degree burglary and possession of stolen property.

Hull man facing charges in pharmacy burglary
Sioux Center woman charged with stealing prescriptions
Man placed on probation for gun threat at Storm Lake Walmart

Gallery: Arrests booked into the Woodbury County Jail this week

+33 
+33 
John Kachuol Akech
+33 
+33 
Jose Alfredo Alvarez
+33 
+33 
Kristopher Lance Anderson
+33 
+33 
Jessica Noel Blackbird
+33 
+33 
Autumn Rose Block

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments