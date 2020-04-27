Newell woman gets probation for theft of prescription drugs

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Newell, Iowa, woman who was found in possession of more than 600 stolen prescription pills has been placed on probation.
Allison Lundgren, 30, pleaded guilty in Buena Vista County District Court to second-degree burglary and two counts each of attempted third-degree burglary and possession of a prescription drug without a prescription.
District Judge Charles Borth on April 20 sentenced Lundgren according to terms of her plea agreement with prosecutors. She received a deferred judgment on the felony burglary charges and a two-year suspended prison sentence on attempted burglary charges, both aggravated misdemeanors. She received credit for time served in custody after her arrest on the possession charges, both serious misdemeanors.
Borth placed Lundgren on probation for four years and ordered her to pay a $1,000 civil penalty and $630 in fines. One other burglary charge and four counts of failure to affix a drug tax stamp were dismissed as part of Lundgren's plea agreement.
Lundgren was charged with breaking into numerous Storm Lake homes from December 2018 through October and stealing prescription drugs.
She was arrested Oct. 28 after Storm Lake police executed a search warrant on her vehicle and found the pills hidden throughout the vehicle. Police found 33 different medications with 30 of them requiring prescriptions and 19 of them designated as scheduled controlled substances. Among the drugs found were oxycodone and hydrocodone, both of which are opioid pain medications.
