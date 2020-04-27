You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Newell woman gets probation for theft of prescription drugs
View Comments

Newell woman gets probation for theft of prescription drugs

{{featured_button_text}}

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Newell, Iowa, woman who was found in possession of more than 600 stolen prescription pills has been placed on probation.

Allison Lundgren mugshot

Lundgren

Allison Lundgren, 30, pleaded guilty in Buena Vista County District Court to second-degree burglary and two counts each of attempted third-degree burglary and possession of a prescription drug without a prescription.

District Judge Charles Borth on April 20 sentenced Lundgren according to terms of her plea agreement with prosecutors. She received a deferred judgment on the felony burglary charges and a two-year suspended prison sentence on attempted burglary charges, both aggravated misdemeanors. She received credit for time served in custody after her arrest on the possession charges, both serious misdemeanors.

Borth placed Lundgren on probation for four years and ordered her to pay a $1,000 civil penalty and $630 in fines. One other burglary charge and four counts of failure to affix a drug tax stamp were dismissed as part of Lundgren's plea agreement.

Lundgren was charged with breaking into numerous Storm Lake homes from December 2018 through October and stealing prescription drugs.

She was arrested Oct. 28 after Storm Lake police executed a search warrant on her vehicle and found the pills hidden throughout the vehicle. Police found 33 different medications with 30 of them requiring prescriptions and 19 of them designated as scheduled controlled substances. Among the drugs found were oxycodone and hydrocodone, both of which are opioid pain medications.

Newell woman charged with stealing more than 600 prescription pills
Remsen man to serve 27 years prison on drug charges
Siouxland Strange: When your hatchet gets you in jail
Latest Woodbury County court report
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News