Newell woman gets probation for theft of prescription drugs

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Newell, Iowa, woman who was found in possession of more than 600 stolen prescription pills has been placed on probation.

Allison Lundgren, 30, pleaded guilty in Buena Vista County District Court to second-degree burglary and two counts each of attempted third-degree burglary and possession of a prescription drug without a prescription.

District Judge Charles Borth on April 20 sentenced Lundgren according to terms of her plea agreement with prosecutors. She received a deferred judgment on the felony burglary charges and a two-year suspended prison sentence on attempted burglary charges, both aggravated misdemeanors. She received credit for time served in custody after her arrest on the possession charges, both serious misdemeanors.