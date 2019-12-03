You are the owner of this article.
Newell woman pleads not guilty to stealing prescription pills
Newell woman pleads not guilty to stealing prescription pills

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Newell, Iowa, woman found in possession of more than 600 stolen prescription pills has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges.

Allison Lundgren, 30, filed her written plea Monday in Buena Vista County District Court to three counts of second-degree burglary, one count of third-degree burglary, four counts of failure to affix a drug tax stamp and two counts of possession of a prescription drug without a prescription.

Lundgren is accused of breaking into numerous Storm Lake homes from December through October and stealing prescription drugs.

She was arrested Oct. 28 after police executed a search warrant on her vehicle and found the pills hidden throughout the vehicle. Police found 33 different medications with 30 of them requiring prescriptions and 19 of them designated as scheduled controlled substances. Among the drugs found were oxycodone and hydrocodone, both of which are opioid pain medications.

Allison Lundgren mugshot

Lundgren
