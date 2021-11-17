News briefs: Ponca man charged with attempted enticement of minor

Sioux City man wins $95,790 in Iowa Lottery

SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man claimed an Iowa Lottery prize of more than $95,000.

Max Carroll won an Extreme Green Progressive InstaPlay jackpot prize of $95,790. He bought his winning ticket at Court Street Tavern, 2106 Court St., and claimed his prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.

The Extreme Green Progressive jackpot starts at $20,000 and increases with each ticket sold statewide until it is won.

Ponca man charged with attempted enticement

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Ponca, Nebraska, man arrested in August as part of a multi-state human trafficking operation was indicted Tuesday in federal court.

A grand jury indictment charging Timothy Daly, 49, with one count of attempted enticement of a minor was filed in U.S. District Court in Lincoln. If found guilty, Daly would face a maximum possible penalty of life in prison.

According to the indictment, Daly on Aug. 26 attempted to entice a minor to take part in sexual activity with him.

South Sioux City police officers arrested him and five others in August in connection with Operation United Front, a 12-state undercover human trafficking operation to identify victims and subjects of adult and child human trafficking and/or prostitution.

Daly was charged in Dakota County District Court with enticement by use of electronic communication for seeking to pay for sex acts with a 15-year-old girl, who was actually an undercover police officer.

According to court documents, Daly responded to an online prostitution ad, offering $200 and some fast food for sex with what he believed was a 15-year-old girl. When he arrived at the meeting location on Aug. 26, he was arrested and possessed $200, three condoms and food from Arby’s. Daly told officers that he had sent messages and photos to the girl in the ad, but did not intend to have sex with her.

Woman charged with intentionally injuring child

GRANVILLE, Iowa — A Granville woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing injuries to her 11-month-old son including a dislocated elbow and fractures to bones in the child’s arm.

Sioux County authorities were alerted after Christina Fivecoate-Champion brought her son to the hospital in Orange City for a dislocated elbow she told medical staff occurred when the child caught his arm between crib rails when falling in his crib.

Fivecoate-Champion told investigators that she was in the room when the child dislocated his elbow and denied causing it. She also told them that no one else would have caused the injury, court documents said.

According to a complaint filed in Sioux County District Court, medical staff determined the injury was not consistent with an accident. The exam also revealed several fractures in the child’s arm.

Doctors at Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls later determined that the child does not have any conditions that make him predisposed to bruising or injury and that his injuries occurred within recent weeks, indicating an ongoing pattern of abuse. Doctors said the child’s injuries were inflicted and not accidental. The child underwent surgery to repair the bone fractures.

Fivecoate-Champion, 20, was arrested Sunday on two counts of child endangerment causing serious injury, both Class C felonies. The complaints allege the injuries occurred from approximately Sept. 15 through Sept. 29.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0