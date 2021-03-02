No injuries reported in decommissioned tank fire Tuesday at JEBRO, Inc.

SIOUX CITY -- A workman's torch was the likely cause of a fire in a decommissioned petroleum tank at JEBRO Inc., early Tuesday afternoon.

Sioux City Fire Rescue deputy fire marshal Joe Rodriguez said firefighters were alerted to the fire at the 2303 Bridgeport Drive facilities at around 12:50 p.m.

Once there, firefighters were able to extinguished the fire in about 10 minutes.

"Luckily, no one was injured and the tank was completely empty at the time of the fire," Rodriguez said.

JEBRO Inc. human resource manager Rodney Birdsell credited his employees for knowing what to do in the event of an emergency.

"We always follow all of the necessary protocol," he said. "That's how we make sure that everyone is safe."

No damage amount was known for the tank, Birdsell said, and the investigation will continue.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.