No injuries reported in Sioux City house fire

SIOUX CITY -- The cause isn't known to a fire that occurred at a Northside residence early Monday afternoon.

At around 12:50 p.m., Sioux City Fire Rescue spotted smoke coming from the roof of the single story home at 3512 Grandview Blvd.

Sioux City Assistant Fire Chief Robert Wilson said the fire likely started in the kitchen towards the back of the house, going up to the roof.

Wilson said the residence's two adults and three children weren't at home at the time of the fire. No one was injured in the blaze, which was quickly extinguished.

