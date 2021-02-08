No injuries reported in three-vehicle crash on Highway 75

SIOUX CITY -- No one was injured in a multi-vehicle crash that closed down the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 75 for more than an hour on Monday morning.
The accident, which involved three vehicles including a Sioux City Police vehicle, occurred south of the Leeds exit at around 7:30 a.m.
Sioux City Police Officer Andrew Dutler said one of the motorists was ticketed for failure to maintain control of a vehicle during the chain reaction accident.
Sioux City Police warned motorists on Facebook to slowdown as roads were slippery due to ice and below-zero temperatures.