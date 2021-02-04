No injuries reported in Thursday morning Sioux City apartment complex fire

SIOUX CITY -- No one was injured during the fire at a Sioux City apartment complex, Thursday morning.
At around 4:30 a.m., Sioux City Fire Rescue units were called to a complex on the 2200 block of Gibson Street. The entire building was evacuated as residents were able to take shelter in a nearby building.
Check back to Siouxcityjournal.com for more details on this breaking news story.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today