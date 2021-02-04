 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No injuries reported in Thursday morning Sioux City apartment complex fire
View Comments

No injuries reported in Thursday morning Sioux City apartment complex fire

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire trucks stock
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- No one was injured during the fire at a Sioux City apartment complex, Thursday morning.

At around 4:30 a.m., Sioux City Fire Rescue units were called to a complex on the 2200 block of Gibson Street. The entire building was evacuated as residents were able to take shelter in a nearby building.

Check back to Siouxcityjournal.com for more details on this breaking news story. 

Morningside apartment building engulfed in flames
Fire damages North Sioux City laundry business
Investigation ongoing in South Sioux City maintenance shed fire
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News