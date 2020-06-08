You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
No injuries reported when ceiling collapsed at Westside business
View Comments

No injuries reported when ceiling collapsed at Westside business

{{featured_button_text}}
sioux city fire rescue logo
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Nobody was injured when a suspended ceiling came down at Fashion Floors Carpet One, 305 West 7th St., late Sunday afternoon.

Sioux City Fire Rescue was alerted to the situation by one of the store's employees at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday. No customers were inside at the time.

A gas line was hit when the ceiling collapsed. This caused a small gas leak, firefighters confirmed.

The building has been retagged and no damage total is known at this time.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News