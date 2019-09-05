District Judge Tod Deck considers a ruling on a motion during the opening day of Tran Walker's trial on first-degree murder charges on May 2. Attorneys on Thursday said they found that Deck had no conflict interest in the case, an issue that arose from allegations that Deck might have represented Walker in a juvenile case when Deck was a lawyer.
Public defender Jennifer Solberg and First Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell said Thursday they had reviewed two juvenile court cases involving Walker and found nothing to show that Deck had any involvement in either case when he was a lawyer.
"I can find nothing in any file that shows any appearance by Tod Deck," Solberg said at a status hearing.
Chief District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer said because no motion to disqualify Deck had been filed, he would not file any ruling concerning the findings. Had any involvement by Deck in the juvenile cases been found, Solberg or Campbell could have argued that Deck should have recused himself from the murder case because of a conflict of interest and sought his disqualification from the case. A disqualification could have led to a retrial.
Solberg and Campbell had requested a review of Walker's juvenile court files last month after Solberg's office received an allegation that Deck had represented Walker. On Thursday, they said they had reviewed two child in need of assistance cases involving Walker, who was represented in each case by Sioux City attorney Jessica Noll.
Noll, who served as Walker's guardian ad litem, testified that in a 2017 case, she was a member of the Deck Law firm in which Deck was a partner. She also represented Walker in 2007, before she was at Deck Law. Noll said she had no contact or discussions about either case with Deck.
Deck on Aug. 1 ruled that Walker, 19, of Sioux City, was guilty of two counts of first-degree murder for the Jan. 28, 2018, stabbing deaths of his ex-girlfriend Paiten Sullivan, 17, and mutual friend Felipe Negron Jr., 18, both of Sioux City. Walker faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
First courthouse
Courthouse construction
Courthouse construction
Courthouse drawing
Courthouse dome
'Western Architect'
'Western Architect'
Courthouse and City Hall
Woodbury County Courthouse
Courthouse interior
Light fixtures
Courthouse mail chute
Courthouse security
Courthouse elevators
Courtroom repairs
Courthouse terra cotta
Courthouse terra cotta
Election Watch Party
Courthouse repair
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse exterior
Sign up for our Sports newsletter
Get local sports news delivered to your inbox daily!
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy