SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City Community Schools bus driver was uninjured after the bus he was driving crashed into a drive-in laundry service Wednesday afternoon.
No children were on the bus when it struck the south side of the building at 2763 Floyd Blvd. shortly after 2 p.m. Police said no one was inside the building when the bus crashed into it.
The bus driver, James Fields, 62, was not hurt but was taken to a hospital for tests.
Sioux City police Lt. Chris Groves said a cause had not been determined and the incident remains under investigation.
Groves said Fields was northbound on Floyd Boulevard when the bus crossed the southbound lanes, hopped the curb and drove up an embankment before it struck the building, which is on the west side of Floyd Boulevard.
Fields will be cited for failure to maintain control, Groves said.