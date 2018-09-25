Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Lawton-Bronson High School fire
Area firefighters respond to a reported working fire late Tuesday afternoon at the Lawton-Bronson High School and Junior High building in Lawton, Iowa.  

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

LAWTON, Iowa -- There were no injuries reported in a fire at the Lawton-Bronson High School and Junior High building Tuesday.

The fire call was reported at 4:48 p.m., or about one hour after classes let out for the day. Several fire units responded to the fire, which Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew was contained in a small portion of the building.

L-B Superintendent Randy Collins said the fire started in the business classroom, as a rack of laptop computers caught on fire for an unknown reason.

"There was pretty good damage to the classroom, mainly from smoke," Collins said.

He added, "I am just really thankful there were no injuries to students or staff."

Collins said there will be no classes held for students in grades 7-12 in the Lawton building on Wednesday, but those in grades K-6 will have school in the Bronson building.

Area firefighters respond to a reported working fire late Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 25, 2018, at the Lawton-Bronson High School and Junior High building in Lawton, Iowa. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds

Many emergency units departed the scene by 6:30 p.m, and Collins said the cleanup of the room began by 7 p.m.

