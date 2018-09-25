Area firefighters respond to a reported working fire late Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 25, 2018, at the Lawton-Bronson High School and Junior High building in Lawton, Iowa. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds
LAWTON, Iowa -- There were no injuries reported in a fire at the Lawton-Bronson High School and Junior High building Tuesday.
The fire call was reported at 4:48 p.m., or about one hour after classes let out for the day. Several fire units responded to the fire, which Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew was contained in a small portion of the building.
L-B Superintendent Randy Collins said the fire started in the business classroom, as a rack of laptop computers caught on fire for an unknown reason.
"There was pretty good damage to the classroom, mainly from smoke," Collins said.
