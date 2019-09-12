LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lawyers from Omaha and Fremont, Nebraska, have been nominated to fill a vacant district judge position in the 6th Judicial District, which includes a number of northeast Nebraska counties.
The Judicial Nominating Commission on Thursday forwarded the names of Bryan Meismer, of Fremont, and Matthew Munderloh, of Omaha, to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who will appoint one of them to fill the vacancy.
The 6th District includes Dakota, Burt, Cedar, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston and Washington counties. The primary place of office for the new judge will be in either Dakota, Dixon or Cedar county.
Eight people applied for the position, which has been vacant since District Judge Paul Vaughan's May 31 resignation.
In July, the Nominating Commission reopened the application process after the majority of its nine members were unable to agree to advance two names to the governor at the conclusion of a public hearing in which four applicants were considered for the position.