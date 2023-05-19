A teacher at Norris High School was arrested Friday for an alleged sexual relationship the 23-year-old woman had with a student, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Lillie Bowman, an English teacher at the high school about 15 miles south of Lincoln, was arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse by a school employee, Chief Sheriff's Deputy Ben Houchin said in a news release.

Investigators determined Bowman developed a relationship in March 2023 with a Norris student that "became sexual," Houchin said in the release, offering no further details on the case.

Bowman will be taken to the Lancaster County jail.

In an emailed statement, Norris School District Superintendent Brian Maschmann said deputies informed the district Friday morning a teacher had been arrested.

Maschmann said Bowman, who he did not name in the statement, "was immediately removed from" her classroom and she "will not return." He said the district will work to assist the sheriff's office in its investigation.

"At this time, the District wishes to reaffirm to its students, parents, and community members that student safety remains, without question, our highest priority," Maschmann said.

A Norris High School alumna, Bowman graduated from Doane University in May 2022, according to her Facebook page.

Bowman competed as a trap shooter in both high school and college and had been the sponsor of Norris's trap team prior to her arrest, according to the district's website.

It's unclear when the 23-year-old will make her first court appearance, but it could come as soon as Friday afternoon.

