SIOUX FALLS -- A North Sioux City businessman who filed false income tax returns was placed on probation Monday and must repay more than $150,000 in unpaid taxes.

James Winckler, 59, had pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to one count of filing a false income tax return and three counts of willful failure to file returns.

He was placed on three years' probation, fined $25,000 and must pay $150,312 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. Court records show the restitution has been paid. Winckler also must pay a $175 special assessment.

Winckler, who was president of Medco Labs, a North Sioux City skincare product manufacturer, had admitted he did not report $452,771 used to buy his Dakota Dunes home on his 2012 income tax return. He received the money from Medco Labs from his father, who started the company, and it was intended to be a loan. Winckler did not treat it as a loan by signing a promissory note or mortgage or making consistent interest and principal payments. Instead, he represented on his income tax return that the payment from Medco was for a home mortgage loan rather than taxable income.

Each year from 2015-17, Winckler received more than $13,850 in gross income from the sales of skincare products through Medco Labs and did not file income tax returns during those three years, as required, reporting the income.