North Sioux City man charged with tax evasion

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- A federal grand jury has indicted a North Sioux City man on charges of tax evasion.

James Winckler, 58, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to charges of filing false income tax returns and tax evasion.

His trial has been set for June 29. The maximum penalty is up to five years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.

The indictment charges Winckler with making and subscribing a false Form 1040 for his individual 2012 tax return by understating his income in April 2016.

Winckler also is charged with attempting to evade paying income tax for the years 2015-18 by failing to report any income or pay any income tax during those years.

