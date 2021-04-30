North Sioux City man charged with tax evasion

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- A federal grand jury has indicted a North Sioux City man on charges of tax evasion.
James Winckler, 58, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to charges of filing false income tax returns and tax evasion.
His trial has been set for June 29. The maximum penalty is up to five years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.
The indictment charges Winckler with making and subscribing a false Form 1040 for his individual 2012 tax return by understating his income in April 2016.
Winckler also is charged with attempting to evade paying income tax for the years 2015-18 by failing to report any income or pay any income tax during those years.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.