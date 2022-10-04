North Sioux City man pleads guilty to federal income tax crimes

SIOUX FALLS -- A North Sioux City businessman has pleaded guilty in federal court to filing a false income tax return and not filing other tax returns.

James Winckler, 59, entered his pleas Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to one count of filing a false income tax return and three counts of willful failure to file returns.

Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 27. He faces a sentence of up to three years in prison for filing a false tax return and up to one year in prison for each of the three remaining misdemeanor charges.

Winckler, president of Medco Labs, a North Sioux City skincare produce manufacturer, since 2015, admitted that he did not report $452,771 used to buy his Dakota Dunes home on his 2012 income tax return. He received the money from Medco Labs from his father, who started the company, and it was intended to be a loan. Winckler did not treat it as a loan by signing a promissory note or mortgage or making consistent interest and principal payments. Instead, he represented on his income tax return that the payment from Medco was for a home mortgage loan rather than taxable income.

Each year from 2015-17, Winckler received more than $13,850 in gross income from the sales of skincare products through Medco Labs and did not file income tax returns during those three years, as required, reporting the income.