North Sioux City woman arrested after high-speed pursuit in stolen vehicle
SIOUX CITY -- A North Sioux City woman was arrested Thursday morning after a pursuit that reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.

According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, at 11:01 a.m., the department was notified that a Plymouth County Sheriff's deputy was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle and heading toward Sioux City on K12. The vehicle, a 2011 Hyundai Sonata, had been stolen on Nov. 23 from Sioux City's east side. 

A Sioux City police officer responded to the area and attempted to deploy tire deflation devices. The statement said the driver of the fleeing vehicle stopped the car and surrendered in the 3300 block of Military Road due to the officer's efforts. 

Officers and deputies then took Megan McMillim, 25, into custody. She was taken to Plymouth County to be investigated for operating while intoxicated and charged for the pursuit, according to the statement. A 29-year-old passenger in the vehicle was questioned and released without charges.

