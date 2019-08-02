Kelly said on or about October 11, 2018, within the Omaha Reservation, Holley assaulted a female victim who was his intimate partner. Holley broke the victim’s cellular phone and punched the victim in the back and ribs, and struck her in the face. Prior to that incident, Holley had been convicted of assaulting an intimate partner on three occasions.
This case was investigated by the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Date booked: 7/24/2019. Charges: possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, drug possession, possession of marijuana, driving with license revoked, drug tax stamp, felony eluding, OWI. Bond amount: $105,000.
