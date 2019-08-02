OMAHA, Nebraska -- A Macy, Nebraska, man was sentenced to 30 months of imprisonment for domestic abuse by a habitual offender.
United States Attorney Joe Kelly in a release announced Billy Holley, 33, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday.
Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Holley, and there is no parole in the federal system. After completing his prison term, Holley will begin a three-year term of supervised release.
Kelly said on or about October 11, 2018, within the Omaha Reservation, Holley assaulted a female victim who was his intimate partner. Holley broke the victim’s cellular phone and punched the victim in the back and ribs, and struck her in the face. Prior to that incident, Holley had been convicted of assaulting an intimate partner on three occasions.
This case was investigated by the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.