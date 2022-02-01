Northern District of Iowa names Duax acting U.S. Attorney

SIOUX CITY -- Tim Duax, branch chief of the U.S. Attorney's office in Sioux City, has been named acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa.

Duax replaces U.S. Attorney Sean Berry, who announced his retirement, effective Monday.

"I am honored to serve the people of the Northern District of Iowa in the capacity of acting United States Attorney. By faithfully enforcing the law, we help make our communities safer places to live, work and raise families," Duax said.

Experienced in prosecuting child exploitation cases and violent crimes, Duax has been an assistant U.S. attorney in the Northern District of Iowa since 2007 and has served as the Sioux City branch chief and first assistant.

Prior to 2007, Duax served for four years as an assistant U.S. attorney in the District of Arizona in the Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Section in which he prosecuted cases involving violent drug trafficking organizations and other organized crime.

Before joining the Department of Justice, Duax spent six years in private practice and 10 years as a prosecutor in the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office in Arizona. He graduated from the Arizona State University College of Law in 1989 and received his undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College in 1986.

Berry retires after more than 30 years with the Justice Department, beginning his career as a federal prosecutor in 1989, when he joined the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California in Los Angeles. After 10 years in Los Angeles, Berry moved to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa, prosecuting complex fraud cases and child exploitation cases for 20 years. Berry served as acting U.S. Attorney and U.S. Attorney on multiple occasions when there was no presidentially appointed U.S. attorney in the district.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.