Northwest Iowa man arrested on drug charges

INWOOD, Iowa -- An Inwood man has been arrested on felony drug charges by the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.

The office in a Tuesday release reported the arrest of Anthony Jay Anderson, 35, after the seizure of a substantial amount of marijuana and some drug paraphernalia. The sheriff's office said the arrest came after a drug search warrant was executed Monday at 1884 Cherry Ave., at rural Inwood,

After the substances were tested at a state laboratory, Anderson was arrested on two felony counts of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.

He was held in Lyon County Jail on $15,000 bond.

