{{featured_button_text}}
police crime handcuffs

SPENCER, Iowa -- A Northwest Iowa man has been arrested on a felony drug charge after police said he sought to deliver marijuana.

The Spencer Police Department in a Tuesday release said Dawson Moen, 20, of Emmetsburg, Iowa, was stopped just after 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of Highway Boulevard.

During the traffic stop, a K9 dog was used and detected a narcotic odor. The release said a subsequent search of the vehicle lead to the discovery of several baggies of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Moen was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. He was held in Clay County Jail on bond.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County & Education Reporter

Government and education reporter.

Load comments