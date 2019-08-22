SIOUX CITY -- A Schleswig, Iowa, man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
Charles Segebart, 27, pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Segebart admitted he distributed methamphetamine from December of 2016 to July 23, 2018.
The release said Segebart was stopped in July 2018 by law enforcement, and methamphetamine was seized in a search of the vehicle. Segebart admitted he had been receiving an estimated two to three pounds a week of methamphetamine to distribute from another person.
Segebart was sentenced to 124 months of imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system.
Date booked: 8/16/2019. Charge: probation violation. Bond amount: $3,000.
Date booked: 8/14/2019. Charges: absence from custody, hold for RTF. Bond amount: $3,000.
Date booked: 8/14/2019. Charge: driving with suspended license. Bond amount: $3,000.
Date booked: 8/17/2019. Charges: aggravated assault, hold for ICE. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 8/14/2019. Charge: probation violation. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 8/21/2019. Charges: possession of marijuana, prescription possession, open container. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 8/18/2019. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond amount: $4,000.
Date booked: 8/17/2019. Charges: serious eluding, harassment, parole violation. Bond amount: $2,600.
Date booked: 8/18/2019. Charges: trafficking stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 8/16/2019. Charge: theft 3rd. Bond amount: $4,000.
Date booked: 8/17/2019. Charges: vehicle burglary 3rd, operating without owners consent, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft 5th. Bond amount: $12,000.
Date booked: 8/19/2019. Charge: probation violation. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 8/21/2019. Charges: driving while barred, no vehicle insurance, driving with suspended license, operating without registration. Bond amount: $3,000.
Date booked: 8/17/2019. Charges: theft 2nd, theft 5th, criminal trespass, driving with suspended license, possession of drugs, possession of paraphernalia, prescription possession. Bond amount: $7,000.
Date booked: 8/21/2019. Charge: probation violation. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 8/17/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 8/14/2019. Charges: aggravated assault, FTC with court order. Bond amount: $10,000.
Date booked: 8/19/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 8/18/2019. Charges: OWI, driving with revoked license. Bond amount: $7,000.
Date booked: 8/14/2019. Charges: driving while barred, no vehicle insurance. Bond amount: $2,300.
