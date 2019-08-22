{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Schleswig, Iowa, man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Charles Segebart, 27, pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

[Read more: A Sioux City man pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine near city schools.]

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Segebart admitted he distributed methamphetamine from December of 2016 to July 23, 2018.

The release said Segebart was stopped in July 2018 by law enforcement, and methamphetamine was seized in a search of the vehicle. Segebart admitted he had been receiving an estimated two to three pounds a week of methamphetamine to distribute from another person.

[Sentencing reports from the Woodbury County courthouse.]

Segebart was sentenced to 124 months of imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system.

Gallery: Arrests booked into the Woodbury County Jail this week

+19 
+19 
Daniel R. Alfaro
+19 
+19 
Christopher Jacob Bauer
+19 
+19 
Richard Robert Cote
+19 
+19 
Julio Lopez Cross
+19 
+19 
Carvell Seaman England

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County & Education Reporter

Government and education reporter.

Load comments