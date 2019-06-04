SPENCER, Iowa -- A Clay County woman has been arrested on felony charges, after investigators said she served alcohol to a man who later drove into a pole, killing two people in April.
The charges were announced Tuesday in a release from the Clay County Sheriff's Office. An investigation since the double fatality showed occupants of the vehicle had been drinking at Southside Grill in Spencer, Iowa, during the hours preceding the accident.
A search warrant was granted for documentation from the gentleman's club business, which confirmed the car occupants, including Alfonso Adrian Maldonado, 19, of Graettinger, Iowa, and Tephonte Alan Smith, 21, of Estherville, Iowa, were served "multiple alcoholic beverages at Southside Grill in the hours preceding the crash," the release said.
Jacoba Knight, 25, of Spencer, was arrested for selling alcoholic beverages to an intoxicated person, supplying alcoholic beverages to Maldonado and failing to exercise reasonable care to ascertain whether he was under the legal age, and supplying alcohol to Mackenzie Kamstra, 18, knowing that she was under the legal age.
In April, the sheriff's office reported a 1999 Mercury Sable hit an electrical pole at the intersection of 280th Avenue and 350th Street, outside of Dickens.
The driver, Maldonado, died from his injuries at Spencer Hospital, while Smith, a passenger, died at the scene. Maldonado's blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.258. The sheriff's office said the vehicle was nearly severed and wrapped around the pole.
Knight was cited and released, and additional charges are pending.