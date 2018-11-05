DAKOTA CITY -- A South Sioux City man accused of threatening to shoot his family members has had not guilty pleas entered to a number of charges stemming from the incident.
Jose Ibarra Cisneros, 41, stood mute Friday in Dakota County District Court when asked how he pleaded to the charges against him. District Judge Paul Vaughan entered not guilty pleas for him and scheduled a pretrial conference for Dec. 14.
Ibarra Cisneros faces three counts each of first-degree false imprisonment, terroristic threats and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, and single counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, theft by unlawful taking, third-degree domestic abuse and child abuse.
He is accused of forcing his family out of their South Sioux City home and into a vehicle at gunpoint on Aug. 26 and threatening to shoot his wife, children and himself.
According to court documents, the vehicle later became stuck, and Ibarra Cisneros fled. His family got the vehicle unstuck and returned home.
Ibarra Cisneros was arrested later in the day after flipping a stolen all-terrain vehicle on Nebraska Highway 35 near Emerson while trying to flee from authorities. He was armed with a loaded handgun and a knife when arrested. A .22-caliber rifle was found on the ATV, court documents said.