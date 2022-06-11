 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NW Iowa district judge position comes down to two finalists

SIOUX CITY -- A lawyer from Sioux City and another from Sergeant Bluff have been nominated to fill an upcoming district court judicial vacancy in Northwest Iowa.

The Judicial Nominating Commission for Judicial District 3B on Friday forwarded the names of Andrea Buckley, of Sioux City, and Robert Tiefenthaler, of Sergeant Bluff, to Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has 30 days to appoint one of the nominees to replace District Judge Jeffrey Poulson, who is retiring July 7.

Seven people applied for the position, which presides in Woodbury, Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth and Sioux counties.

Stock crime court gavel judge

Courtroom gavel and law books
