NW Iowa district judge position comes down to two finalists

SIOUX CITY -- A lawyer from Sioux City and another from Sergeant Bluff have been nominated to fill an upcoming district court judicial vacancy in Northwest Iowa.

The Judicial Nominating Commission for Judicial District 3B on Friday forwarded the names of Andrea Buckley, of Sioux City, and Robert Tiefenthaler, of Sergeant Bluff, to Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has 30 days to appoint one of the nominees to replace District Judge Jeffrey Poulson, who is retiring July 7.