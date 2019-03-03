CALUMET, Iowa -- The O'Brien County Sheriff's Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating a stabbing that took place Friday morning in Calumet.
According to a press release from the O'Brien County Sheriff's Office, authorities were called to a residence at 212 W. North St. in Calumet at around 9:30 a.m., where they found 65-year-old Terry Lee Hoppe with a stab wound in his chest.
Hoppe was taken to the Cherokee Regional Medical Center by the Sutherland Ambulance for treatment of his injury. He was later taken to Mercy One - Siouxland Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition in the ICU.
The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.