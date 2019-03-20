GRANVILLE, Iowa -- Authorities on Sunday arrested a man in connection with a 2013 lascivious acts with a child at a residence in rural Granville.
According to a press release, the O'Brien County Sheriff's Office arrested 34-year-old Mario Enrique Sanchez-Venegas on a Buena Vista County arrest warrant. Previous court documents list Sanchez-Venegas as a resident of Alta, Iowa.
Sanchez-Venegas was charged with lascivious acts with a child, a class C felony, in connection with a 2013 incident at a rural residence near Granville. The victim was under 12 years old at the time.
After his initial appearance before the magistrate, Sanchez-Venegas is being held on a $10,000 bond in addition to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer (ICE).