Odebolt couple accused of holding woman against her will

ODEBOLT, Iowa -- An Odebolt couple have been arrested for allegedly holding a woman against her will in Sac County early Wednesday morning.

Edwin Edgardo Diaz, 34, and Amy Jo Hartwig, 40, were booked into the Sac County Jail on charges of extortion, a class D felony; false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor; and obstruction of emergency communications, a simple misdemeanor.

The Sac County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that law enforcement officers seized a firearm, ammunition, marijuana, methamphetamine, injectable steroids, unknown pills and drug paraphernalia, including assorted scales, while executing a search warrant Wednesday night at the couple's home in the 300 block of Willow St. in Odebolt. They also found "evidence that corroborated the victim's statement."

According to a criminal complaint filed in Sac County District Court, Diaz and Hartwig had the victim get into the front seat of a red Chevy Cruze on Wednesday. Hartwig was driving and Diaz was in the rear passenger seat behind the victim, who was told they were going to a friend's house in Lake View. However, the complaint states that they never reached that destination.

Hartwig and Diaz allegedly questioned the victim about a recent Ida County criminal case and asked her for her phone, which the victim handed over.

The victim told authorities that she could hear the click of handcuffs in the back seat, according to the complaint.

"(The victim) was forced to sign a statement that (she) would take responsibility for Diaz's drug charges in Ida County. (She) was asked to get out of the vehicle and was advised by Hartwig and Diaz that she could not until the paper was signed. Diaz recorded (the victim) reading the statement aloud," the complaint states.

Diaz allegedly said that he would not hurt the victim but knew people that would, according to the complaint.

The victim was eventually dropped off at a convenience store in Early, which was closed at the time, with a dead cell phone.

Authorities found the note the victim was forced to sign and handcuffs, during the search of the couple's residence. A handcuff key was located in the back passenger seat of the red Chevy Cruze, according to the complaint.