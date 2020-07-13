Odebolt man sentenced to 25 years prison for vehicular homicide

DENISON, Iowa -- An Odebolt, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for driving while intoxicated and crashing into another vehicle, killing its three occupants.
Ryan Childers, 22, pleaded guilty in Ida County District Court to three counts of vehicular homicide. The hearing was moved to the Crawford County Courthouse in order to accommodate social distancing recommendations and enable more people to attend.
Childers also must pay $150,000 in restitution to the estates of each of his victims.
Iowa State Patrol reports showed that Childers was driving a pickup truck south in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 59 about four miles north of Holstein at approximately 5:22 a.m. on March 16, 2019, when he collided with a northbound pickup driven by Francisco Nicia Guerrero, 21, of Denison.
Nicia Guerrero's vehicle burst into flames, and he, Felipe De La Cruz Nava, 39, and Jose Gonzalez Guerrero, 25, both of Denison, all were pronounced dead at the scene.
Childers' passenger, Quest Hack, 21, of Odebolt, suffered serious injuries, including a broken ankle, hip and pelvis. Both he and Childers were transported to a Sioux City hospital.
Numerous alcohol containers were found at the scene, and a blood specimen taken from Childers about four hours after the crash showed his blood alcohol content was 0.074 percent, just under the legal limit of 0.08 percent. The state crime lab determined that his blood alcohol content at the time of the crash would have been between 0.114 percent and 0.174 percent.
Childers also had been charged with serious injury by motor vehicle in connection with Hack's injuries. That charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
