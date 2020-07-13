Odebolt man sentenced to 25 years prison for vehicular homicide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DENISON, Iowa -- An Odebolt, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for driving while intoxicated and crashing into another vehicle, killing its three occupants.

Ryan Childers, 22, pleaded guilty in Ida County District Court to three counts of vehicular homicide. The hearing was moved to the Crawford County Courthouse in order to accommodate social distancing recommendations and enable more people to attend.

Childers also must pay $150,000 in restitution to the estates of each of his victims.

Iowa State Patrol reports showed that Childers was driving a pickup truck south in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 59 about four miles north of Holstein at approximately 5:22 a.m. on March 16, 2019, when he collided with a northbound pickup driven by Francisco Nicia Guerrero, 21, of Denison.