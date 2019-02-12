SIOUX CITY -- An Odebolt, Iowa, man has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison on drug and gun charges.
Mark Beckman, 32, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 87 months in prison. He pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and illegal possession of a firearm.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Beckman sold meth in Sac and Ida counties from 2014 through December 2017. He also admitted that he possessed a firearm in November 2017 while he was a meth user and subject to a domestic abuse restraining order.