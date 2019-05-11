SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A South Sioux City Police Officer and an unidentified man both sustained gunshot injuries in an incident outside a bar and liquor store early Saturday morning.
According to a release sent out by the South Sioux City Police Department, shortly before 2:08 a.m. Saturday morning, SSCPD officers were called to Los Amigos, 1313 Dakota Ave., where a man had been seen in possession of a firearm.
The first responding officer made contact with the man, and shots were exchanged at some point during the incident. South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon Saturday morning could not provide further details on the conditions of either the officer or the armed man.
In a tweet Saturday morning, Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew offered "thoughts and prayers to the Officer and all the Brave Men & Women" of the South Sioux City Police Department.
The officer and the man were both taken to a nearby hospital by the South Sioux City Fire Department. An investigation into the investigation conducted by the Nebraska State Patrol is ongoing.