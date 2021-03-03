Officers describe finding homicide victim's bruised body

SIOUX CITY -- One of the officers arriving at Paul Smith's Sioux City home to check on his whereabouts knew he was hard of hearing.
Officer Jeff Demetri had met with Smith a day earlier, when Smith had called police to remove Gary Dains from his property at 314 20th St.
Back the next day, July 16, 2019, after Smith's tenant, who was Dains' estranged wife, had called because she hadn't seen Smith that morning and saw Dains driving Smith's Ford Explorer, Demetri wasn't surprised when he announced his presence when entering the home and received no response.
Demetri opened a door to the kitchen and found Smith lying on the floor on his back, arms up around his chest.
"I did check for a pulse. There was none," Demetri testified Wednesday, the first day of evidence in the trial of Dains, who is accused of beating and strangling Smith, 65, to death.
Officer Casey McBride, who also had responded to the check welfare call, said he observed what appeared to be injuries to Smith's head.
"It appeared he had some bruising around his eyes. He had some blood around his mouth," McBride said.
Dains, 46, of Carroll, Iowa, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree murder, commission of a specified unlawful activity, second-degree theft and first-degree burglary.
In his opening statement, Assistant Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis told jurors that Dains killed Smith.
"Why? Because he got in the way. He got in the way of Gary Dains burglarizing his home. ... So Gary Dains killed him," Loomis said.
Dains knew the house, Loomis said, because he had stayed there briefly with Erika Dains, his estranged wife and a tenant in Smith's house. But Erika Dains had kicked Gary Dains out because of his methamphetamine habit, Loomis said.
Loomis said evidence would show Gary Dains had broken into Smith's private room eight days earlier and stolen some coins, plus two drills from the basement. He later pawned the coins for $47.
After killing Smith, Loomis said, Dains took Smith's Ford Explorer and $120 in cash.
Public defender Andrew Munger told jurors in his opening statement that Erika Dains had allowed Gary Dains to stay with her overnight on July 15.
Signaling that the police may not have done a thorough job of investigating Smith's death, Munger asked jurors to pay attention to officers' testimony at trial, noticing not only what they say, but what they don't say. He said the same for the medical examiner's expected testimony.
"You need to listen exactly to what she was able to determine and what she is not able to determine. That is very important," Munger said.