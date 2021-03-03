Officers describe finding homicide victim's bruised body

In his opening statement, Assistant Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis told jurors that Dains killed Smith.

"Why? Because he got in the way. He got in the way of Gary Dains burglarizing his home. ... So Gary Dains killed him," Loomis said.

Dains knew the house, Loomis said, because he had stayed there briefly with Erika Dains, his estranged wife and a tenant in Smith's house. But Erika Dains had kicked Gary Dains out because of his methamphetamine habit, Loomis said.

Loomis said evidence would show Gary Dains had broken into Smith's private room eight days earlier and stolen some coins, plus two drills from the basement. He later pawned the coins for $47.

After killing Smith, Loomis said, Dains took Smith's Ford Explorer and $120 in cash.

Public defender Andrew Munger told jurors in his opening statement that Erika Dains had allowed Gary Dains to stay with her overnight on July 15.

Signaling that the police may not have done a thorough job of investigating Smith's death, Munger asked jurors to pay attention to officers' testimony at trial, noticing not only what they say, but what they don't say. He said the same for the medical examiner's expected testimony.