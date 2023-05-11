SIOUX CITY -- Police officers responded to an individual in crisis on Loess Hills Elementary School's campus Wednesday and recovered a loaded firearm in the vehicle he was driving.

Brandon Michael Holloway, 47, was arrested and charged with two counts of carrying weapons on school grounds, a class D felony; operating while under the influence -- second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; and possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence, a serious misdemeanor.

"The investigation into this incident revealed no indication that students or school staff were in any way threatened or targeted by this individual," the Sioux City Police Department said in a statement released Thursday.

Officers were dispatched to Loess Hills Elementary School, 1717 Casselman St., at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a person in crisis. The individual was said to be driving a black 2007 GMC Yukon.

The department notified the Sioux City Community School District immediately so they could take appropriate safety procedures, according to the statement.

"Multiple uniform patrol and school resource officers responded to the area to ensure student safety and locate the individual in crisis," the statement said. "Officers soon located the Yukon in the parking lot of Loess Hills Elementary School. Officers made contact and the individual in crisis was immediately taken into custody without incident."

Officers first encountered Holloway that day when they were called to a Sioux City behavioral health and addiction treatment center at 11:07 a.m. He was "severely intoxicated and claiming to have a firearm in his vehicle," according to a criminal complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court. The complaint said witnesses on scene also saw him with the firearm. Officers escorted Holloway off the premises and told him to stay away.

Later that afternoon, the complaint said Holloway called the treatment center and advised he was "suicidal/homicidal" and claiming to be at a school on the city's west side.

The schools went into lockdown status, according to the complaint.

"Officers were able to locate the male in the listed vehicle at Loess Hills Elementary. The defendant was operating the vehicle while being heavily intoxicated," the complaint said. "A search of the defendant's vehicle showed a loaded black Glock 43 firearm in the vehicle."