SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police Department officials went to West High School just before noon Tuesday, for an incident a school official said was a prank call about an alleged shooting.
Sioux City School District Spokeswoman Mandie Mayo in a statement just before 1 p.m. said police and school officials worked closely to ensure the safety of students following a 911 call about a shooting at West High.
"The Sioux City Police Department very quickly determined this was a prank call and declared the West High premises safe. The investigation is ongoing to the origination of the call," Mayo said.
Additionally, a communication from the district to parents was sent Tuesday afternoon. That message said police confirmed the call originated near North Middle School, so police also responded there, and determined that school was also safe.