FORT DODGE, Iowa -- Authorities have identified a Siouxland man killed Monday in an officer-involved shooting in Webster County.
Matthew Hurley, 45, of Wall Lake, Iowa, was found dead in his vehicle after exchanging gunfire with authorities responding to a call of a domestic disturbance just outside Fort Dodge.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation identified the officers involved in the shooting as Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Aaron Schmidt and Calhoun County Sheriff's Deputy Chase Goodman.
A deputy responded to the domestic call shortly after 10 p.m. Monday and observed a vehicle matching the description of one given to dispatchers. The vehicle did not stop and led authorities on a pursuit that started outside Fort Dodge and ended near the intersection of Iowa Highway 175 and Oak Avenue in rural Webster County.
The Webster County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that gun shots were fired from the vehicle during the pursuit, and officers returned fire. The vehicle drove out into a field and came to a stop. After securing the area, officers approached the vehicle and found Hurley dead inside.
The incident remains under investigation pending an autopsy and toxicology and laboratory testing, the DCI said in a news release.