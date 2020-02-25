You are the owner of this article.
Officials name man who died in Spencer fire
Officials name man who died in Spencer fire

SPENCER, Iowa -- Authorities have identified Larry Classon as the man who died after a fire extensively damaged a home in Spencer on Feb. 14.

Spencer Fire Department Deputy Chief Mark Stover confirmed the death of Classon in a Tuesday release, although the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home at 528 E. First St., with the possibility of an occupant still inside the residence. After a subsequent autopsy by the State Medical Examiner, Classon was determined to be the person found dead by firefighters.

Stover said Classon’s cause of death was determined to be smoke inhalation.

A combined 22 firefighters were on the scene for seven hours, and the home was heavily damaged.

