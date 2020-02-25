Officials name man who died in Spencer fire

SPENCER, Iowa -- Authorities have identified Larry Classon as the man who died after a fire extensively damaged a home in Spencer on Feb. 14.

Spencer Fire Department Deputy Chief Mark Stover confirmed the death of Classon in a Tuesday release, although the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home at 528 E. First St., with the possibility of an occupant still inside the residence. After a subsequent autopsy by the State Medical Examiner, Classon was determined to be the person found dead by firefighters.

Stover said Classon’s cause of death was determined to be smoke inhalation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A combined 22 firefighters were on the scene for seven hours, and the home was heavily damaged.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.