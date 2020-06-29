Okoboji man sentenced to federal prison on drug, ammo charges

Cole Rongved, 26, had pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and illegally possessing ammunition.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Rongved sold meth from May 2018 through January 2019 in the Dickinson County area. While executing search warrants at Rongved's home, authorities found more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, more than 5 pounds of marijuana, 37 doses of LSD, 4 grams of meth, more than 2 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, nearly $38,000 in cash and other drug trafficking paraphernalia.