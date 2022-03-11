Okoboji school bus driver pleads not guilty of child sexual abuse

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A Milford, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl numerous times while he was a bus driver for the Okoboji Community School District.
Steven Titterington, 71, entered his written plea Friday in Dickin
son County District Court to single counts of third-degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation by a school employee and child endangerment.
According to court documents, Titterington inappropriately touched the girl on multiple occasions over and under her clothing without her consent on a school bus in October and November.
The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office began an investigation after receiving a report of indecent contact with a child. Titterington was arrested Feb. 18.