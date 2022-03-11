 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Okoboji school bus driver pleads not guilty to inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A Milford, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl numerous times while he was a bus driver for the Okoboji Community School District.

Steven Titterington, 71, entered his written plea Friday in Dickinson County District Court to single counts of third-degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation by a school employee and child endangerment.

Steven Titterington

Titterington 

According to court documents, Titterington inappropriately touched the girl on multiple occasions over and under her clothing without her consent on a school bus in October and November.

The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office began an investigation after receiving a report of indecent contact with a child. Titterington was arrested Feb. 18.

Courtroom gavel and law books

Courtroom gavel and law books
